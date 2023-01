PJT Partners Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.8% Upside

PJT Partners Inc. with ticker code (PJT) now have 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 87 and 83 calculating the mean target price we have 85.4. Now with the previous closing price of 76.38 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 11.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 76.75 and the 200 day moving average is 71.82. The market cap for the company is $3,022m. Visit the company website at: https://www.pjtpartners.com

The potential market cap would be $3,378m based on the market concensus.

PJT Partners Inc., an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures. The company also advises private and public company boards and management teams on strategies for building productive investor relationships with a focus on shareholder engagement; and strategic investor relations; environmental, social, and governance matters; and other investor-related matters. In addition, it provides advisory services related to debt and acquisition financings; structured product offerings; public equity raises, including initial public offering and SPAC offerings; and private capital raises for early and later stage companies, as well as other capital structure related matters. Further, the company offers advisory services in restructurings and recapitalizations; and serving a range of companies, creditors, and financial sponsors on liability management and related capital raise transactions, including exchanges, recapitalizations, reorganizations, debt repurchases, and distressed mergers and acquisitions. Additionally, it provides private fund advisory and fundraising services for a range of investment strategies; and advisory services to GPs and LPs on liquidity and other structured solutions in the secondary market. The company was formerly known as Blackstone Advisory Inc. and changed its name to PJT Partners Inc. in March 2015. PJT Partners Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.