PJT Partners Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.5% Upside

PJT Partners Inc. found using ticker (PJT) have now 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 87 and 80 and has a mean target at 83.8. Given that the stocks previous close was at 75.15 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 11.5%. The 50 day MA is 70.5 and the 200 day moving average is 68.39. The market cap for the company is $2,985m. Company Website: https://www.pjtpartners.com

The potential market cap would be $3,328m based on the market concensus.

PJT Partners Inc., an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures. The company also advises private and public company boards and management teams on strategies for building productive investor relationships with a focus on shareholder engagement; and strategic investor relations; environmental, social, and governance matters; and other investor-related matters. In addition, it provides advisory services related to debt and acquisition financings; structured product offerings; public equity raises, including initial public offering and SPAC offerings; and private capital raises for early and later stage companies, as well as other capital structure related matters. Further, the company offers advisory services in restructurings and recapitalizations; and serving a range of companies, creditors, and financial sponsors on liability management and related capital raise transactions, including exchanges, recapitalizations, reorganizations, debt repurchases, and distressed mergers and acquisitions. Additionally, it provides private fund advisory and fundraising services for a range of investment strategies; and advisory services to GPs and LPs on liquidity and other structured solutions in the secondary market. The company was formerly known as Blackstone Advisory Inc. and changed its name to PJT Partners Inc. in March 2015. PJT Partners Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.