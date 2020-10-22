PJT Partners Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 6.0% Upside

PJT Partners Inc. found using ticker (PJT) have now 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 73 and 69 with a mean TP of 71. Now with the previous closing price of 67.01 this indicates there is a potential upside of 6.0%. The 50 day MA is 61.51 while the 200 day moving average is 54.33. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,592m. Visit the company website at: http://www.pjtpartners.com

PJT Partners Inc., an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and fundraising services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales. The company also advices companies, creditors, and financial sponsors on exchanges, recapitalizations, reorganizations, debt repurchases, and distressed mergers and acquisitions. In addition, it offers private fund advisory and fundraising services for various investment strategies, including private equity, hedge fund, real estate, and secondary advisory groups. The company was formerly known as Blackstone Advisory Inc. and changed its name to PJT Partners Inc. in March 2015. PJT Partners Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

