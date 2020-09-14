PJT Partners Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.7% Upside

PJT Partners Inc. found using ticker (PJT) have now 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 65 and 62 calculating the mean target price we have 63.25. Now with the previous closing price of 57.16 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 10.7%. The day 50 moving average is 57.91 and the 200 moving average now moves to 49.65. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,174m. Find out more information at: http://www.pjtpartners.com

PJT Partners Inc., an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and fundraising services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales. The company also advices companies, creditors, and financial sponsors on exchanges, recapitalizations, reorganizations, debt repurchases, and distressed mergers and acquisitions. In addition, it offers private fund advisory and fundraising services for various investment strategies, including private equity, hedge fund, real estate, and secondary advisory groups. The company was formerly known as Blackstone Advisory Inc. and changed its name to PJT Partners Inc. in March 2015. PJT Partners Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

