Pitney Bowes Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 28.1% Upside

Pitney Bowes Inc. with ticker code (PBI) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 6 and 4.65 calculating the average target price we see 5.33. With the stocks previous close at 4.16 this would imply there is a potential upside of 28.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 4.24 and the 200 day moving average is 3.68. The company has a market capitalisation of $733m. Find out more information at: https://www.pitneybowes.com

The potential market cap would be $940m based on the market concensus.

Pitney Bowes Inc., a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and Sending Technology Solutions (SendTech Solutions) segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides domestic parcel services, cross-border solutions, and digital delivery services. The Presort Services segment offers mail sortation services, which allow clients to qualify volumes of first-class mail, marketing mail, and bound and packet mail for postal work sharing discounts. The SendTech Solutions segment provides physical and digital mailing and shipping technology solutions and other applications for sending, tracking and receiving of letters, parcels, and flats as well as financing alternatives to finance equipment and product purchases. Pitney Bowes Inc. markets its products, solutions, and services through direct and inside sales force, global and regional partner channels, direct mailings, and digital channels. The company was formerly known as Pitney Bowes Postage Meter Company. Pitney Bowes Inc. was incorporated in 1920 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.