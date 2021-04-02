Pitney Bowes Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.2% Upside

Pitney Bowes Inc. with ticker code (PBI) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 9 and 9 and has a mean target at 9. With the stocks previous close at 8.24 this indicates there is a potential upside of 9.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 8.79 and the 200 moving average now moves to 7.08. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,431m. Find out more information at: http://www.pitneybowes.com

Pitney Bowes Inc., a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides domestic parcel services, cross-border solutions, and digital delivery services. The Presort Services segment offers mail sortation services, which allow clients to qualify volumes of first-class mail, marketing mail, and bound and packet mail for postal work sharing discounts. The SendTech Solutions segment provides physical and digital mailing and shipping technology solutions, financing, services, supplies, and other applications for sending, tracking and receiving of letters, parcels, and flats. Pitney Bowes Inc. markets its products, solutions, and services direct and inside salesforce, global and regional partner channels, direct mailings, and Web-based offerings. The company was formerly known as Pitney Bowes Postage Meter Company. Pitney Bowes Inc. was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.