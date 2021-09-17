Pitney Bowes Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 51.1% Upside

Pitney Bowes Inc. with ticker code (PBI) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 12 and 8 with the average target price sitting at 10.67. With the stocks previous close at 7.06 this indicates there is a potential upside of 51.1%. The day 50 moving average is 7.6 and the 200 day moving average is 8.27. The company has a market cap of $1,237m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.pitneybowes.com

Pitney Bowes Inc., a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides domestic parcel services, cross-border solutions, and digital delivery services. The Presort Services segment offers mail sortation services, which allow clients to qualify volumes of first-class mail, marketing mail, and bound and packet mail for postal work sharing discounts. The SendTech Solutions segment provides physical and digital mailing and shipping technology solutions, financing, services, supplies, and other applications for sending, tracking and receiving of letters, parcels, and flats. Pitney Bowes Inc. markets its products, solutions, and services direct and inside salesforce, global and regional partner channels, direct mailings, and Web-based offerings. The company was formerly known as Pitney Bowes Postage Meter Company. Pitney Bowes Inc. was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.