Pitney Bowes Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 42.3% Upside

Broker Ratings

Pitney Bowes Inc. with ticker code (PBI) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 12 and 8 with the average target price sitting at 10.67. Now with the previous closing price of 7.5 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 42.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 7.95 and the 200 day MA is 8.37. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,321m. Visit the company website at: http://www.pitneybowes.com

Pitney Bowes Inc., a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides domestic parcel services, cross-border solutions, and digital delivery services. The Presort Services segment offers mail sortation services, which allow clients to qualify volumes of first-class mail, marketing mail, and bound and packet mail for postal work sharing discounts. The SendTech Solutions segment provides physical and digital mailing and shipping technology solutions, financing, services, supplies, and other applications for sending, tracking and receiving of letters, parcels, and flats. Pitney Bowes Inc. markets its products, solutions, and services direct and inside salesforce, global and regional partner channels, direct mailings, and Web-based offerings. The company was formerly known as Pitney Bowes Postage Meter Company. Pitney Bowes Inc. was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

