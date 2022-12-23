Pitney Bowes Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 27.7% Upside

Pitney Bowes Inc. with ticker code (PBI) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 6 and 3.5 calculating the average target price we see 4.75. Given that the stocks previous close was at 3.72 this would imply there is a potential upside of 27.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 3.45 and the 200 day moving average is 3.82. The market capitalisation for the company is $647m. Company Website: https://www.pitneybowes.com

The potential market cap would be $827m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Pitney Bowes Inc., a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides domestic parcel services, cross-border solutions, and digital delivery services. The Presort Services segment offers mail sortation services, which allow clients to qualify volumes of first-class mail, marketing mail, and bound and packet mail for postal work sharing discounts. The SendTech Solutions segment provides physical and digital mailing and shipping technology solutions, financing, services, supplies, and other applications for sending, tracking and receiving of letters, parcels, and flats. Pitney Bowes Inc. markets its products, solutions, and services through direct and inside sales force, global and regional partner channels, direct mailings, and digital channels. The company was formerly known as Pitney Bowes Postage Meter Company. Pitney Bowes Inc. was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.