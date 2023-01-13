Pitney Bowes Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential -.8% Downside

Pitney Bowes Inc. found using ticker (PBI) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 6 and 3.5 with the average target price sitting at 4.75. Now with the previous closing price of 4.79 this would indicate that there is a downside of -.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 3.79 while the 200 day moving average is 3.76. The company has a market capitalisation of $820m. Company Website: https://www.pitneybowes.com

The potential market cap would be $813m based on the market concensus.

Pitney Bowes Inc., a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides domestic parcel services, cross-border solutions, and digital delivery services. The Presort Services segment offers mail sortation services, which allow clients to qualify volumes of first-class mail, marketing mail, and bound and packet mail for postal work sharing discounts. The SendTech Solutions segment provides physical and digital mailing and shipping technology solutions, financing, services, supplies, and other applications for sending, tracking and receiving of letters, parcels, and flats. Pitney Bowes Inc. markets its products, solutions, and services through direct and inside sales force, global and regional partner channels, direct mailings, and digital channels. The company was formerly known as Pitney Bowes Postage Meter Company. Pitney Bowes Inc. was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.