Pitney Bowes Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential -6.9% Downside

Pitney Bowes Inc. found using ticker (PBI) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 7 and 3.5 calculating the average target price we see 5.83. Given that the stocks previous close was at 6.26 this indicates there is a potential downside of -6.9%. The day 50 moving average is 5.52 and the 200 moving average now moves to 3.77. The company has a market cap of $1,056m. Find out more information at: http://www.pitneybowes.com

Pitney Bowes Inc., a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides products and services for domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and cross-border e-commerce transactions. The Presort Services segment offers mail sortation services, which allow clients to qualify volumes of first class mail, marketing mail, and bound and packet mail for postal work sharing discounts. The SendTech Solutions segment provides sending technology solutions for physical and digital mailing, shipping, supplies, and other applications for sending, tracking, and receiving of letters and packages. Pitney Bowes Inc. markets its products, solutions, and services direct and inside salesforce, global and regional partner channels, direct mailings, and Web-based offerings. The company was formerly known as Pitney Bowes Postage Meter Company. Pitney Bowes Inc. was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

