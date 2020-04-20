Pioneer Power Solutions – Consenus Indicates Potential 563.7% Upside

Pioneer Power Solutions found using ticker (PPSI) now have 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘None’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 7.5 and 7.5 with a mean TP of 7.5. With the stocks previous close at 1.13 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 563.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 1.6 while the 200 day moving average is 2.48. The market cap for the company is $11m. Company Website: http://www.pioneerpowersolutions.com

Pioneer Power Solutions, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and services specialty electrical transmission, distribution, and on-site power generation equipment in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions. The Transmission & Distribution Solutions segment designs, develops, and manufactures low voltage electric power distribution panel boards, low voltage switchgears, and switchboards. The Critical Power Solutions segment provides aftermarket field-services to ensure smooth and uninterrupted power to operations during times of emergency. It serves utility, industrial, commercial, and backup power markets. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Fort Lee, New Jersey. Pioneer Power Solutions is a subsidiary of Provident Pioneer Partners, L.P.

