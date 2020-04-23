Pioneer Power Solutions – Consenus Indicates Potential 563.7% Upside

Pioneer Power Solutions with ticker code (PPSI) now have 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘None’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 7.5 and 7.5 and has a mean target at 7.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 1.13 this indicates there is a potential upside of 563.7%. The day 50 moving average is 1.54 and the 200 day MA is 2.39. The market cap for the company is $11m. Visit the company website at: http://www.pioneerpowersolutions.com

Pioneer Power Solutions, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and services specialty electrical transmission, distribution, and on-site power generation equipment in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions. The Transmission & Distribution Solutions segment designs, develops, and manufactures low voltage electric power distribution panel boards, low voltage switchgears, and switchboards. The Critical Power Solutions segment provides aftermarket field-services to ensure smooth and uninterrupted power to operations during times of emergency. It serves utility, industrial, commercial, and backup power markets. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Fort Lee, New Jersey. Pioneer Power Solutions is a subsidiary of Provident Pioneer Partners, L.P.

