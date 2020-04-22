Pioneer Power Solutions – Consenus Indicates Potential 476.9% Upside

Pioneer Power Solutions found using ticker (PPSI) have now 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘None’. The target price ranges between 7.5 and 7.5 calculating the mean target price we have 7.5. With the stocks previous close at 1.3 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 476.9%. The 50 day MA is 1.59 while the 200 day moving average is 2.43. The company has a market cap of $11m. Find out more information at: http://www.pioneerpowersolutions.com

Pioneer Power Solutions, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and services specialty electrical transmission, distribution, and on-site power generation equipment in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions. The Transmission & Distribution Solutions segment designs, develops, and manufactures low voltage electric power distribution panel boards, low voltage switchgears, and switchboards. The Critical Power Solutions segment provides aftermarket field-services to ensure smooth and uninterrupted power to operations during times of emergency. It serves utility, industrial, commercial, and backup power markets. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Fort Lee, New Jersey. Pioneer Power Solutions is a subsidiary of Provident Pioneer Partners, L.P.

