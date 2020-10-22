Pioneer Natural Resources Compa – Consensus Indicates Potential 57.2% Upside

Pioneer Natural Resources Compa found using ticker (PXD) have now 32 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 215 and 95 with a mean TP of 131.28. With the stocks previous close at 83.53 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 57.2%. The day 50 moving average is 90.55 and the 200 moving average now moves to 93.17. The company has a market capitalisation of $12,886m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.pxd.com

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

