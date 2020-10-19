Pioneer Natural Resources Compa – Consensus Indicates Potential 42.4% Upside

Pioneer Natural Resources Compa found using ticker (PXD) now have 32 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 215 and 95 with a mean TP of 131.28. Given that the stocks previous close was at 92.22 this would imply there is a potential upside of 42.4%. The 50 day MA is 91.97 while the 200 day moving average is 92.94. The market cap for the company is $14,828m. Company Website: http://www.pxd.com

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

