Pioneer Natural Resources Compa – Consensus Indicates Potential 36.7% Upside

Pioneer Natural Resources Compa with ticker code (PXD) now have 32 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 215 and 105 and has a mean target at 132.67. Now with the previous closing price of 97.08 this would imply there is a potential upside of 36.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 101.9 and the 200 moving average now moves to 90.84. The company has a market capitalisation of $15,734m. Visit the company website at: http://www.pxd.com

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

