Pioneer Natural Resources Compa – Consensus Indicates Potential 30.6% Upside

Pioneer Natural Resources Compa found using ticker (PXD) have now 30 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 380 and 220 with the average target price sitting at 266.79. Given that the stocks previous close was at 204.22 this indicates there is a potential upside of 30.6%. The 50 day MA is 224.3 and the 200 day MA is 237. The company has a market cap of $49,311m. Company Website: https://www.pxd.com

The potential market cap would be $64,419m based on the market concensus.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.