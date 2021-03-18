Pioneer Natural Resources Compa – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.6% Upside

Pioneer Natural Resources Compa with ticker code (PXD) have now 33 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 238 and 135 with a mean TP of 177.09. Now with the previous closing price of 163.03 this indicates there is a potential upside of 8.6%. The day 50 moving average is 141.3 and the 200 day MA is 111.52. The company has a market cap of $35,881m. Visit the company website at: http://www.pxd.com

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.