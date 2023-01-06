Pioneer Natural Resources Compa – Consensus Indicates Potential 25.8% Upside

Pioneer Natural Resources Compa with ticker code (PXD) now have 32 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 380 and 228 with a mean TP of 280.5. Now with the previous closing price of 223.05 this indicates there is a potential upside of 25.8%. The 50 day MA is 239.94 and the 200 moving average now moves to 241.88. The company has a market capitalisation of $53,966m. Find out more information at: https://www.pxd.com

The potential market cap would be $67,866m based on the market concensus.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.