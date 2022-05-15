Twitter
Pioneer Natural Resources Compa – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.7% Upside

Pioneer Natural Resources Compa found using ticker (PXD) now have 31 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 373 and 190 calculating the average target price we see 294.03. With the stocks previous close at 252 this would imply there is a potential upside of 16.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 245.61 and the 200 day MA is 199.42. The market cap for the company is $63,367m. Company Website: https://www.pxd.com

The potential market cap would be $73,935m based on the market concensus.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

