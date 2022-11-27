Pioneer Natural Resources Compa – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.7% Upside

Pioneer Natural Resources Compa found using ticker (PXD) now have 32 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 380 and 230 calculating the mean target price we have 284.18. Now with the previous closing price of 254.37 this would imply there is a potential upside of 11.7%. The day 50 moving average is 246.01 and the 200 day moving average is 242.65. The company has a market capitalisation of $60,383m. Visit the company website at: https://www.pxd.com

The potential market cap would be $67,460m based on the market concensus.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.