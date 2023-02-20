Pinnacle West Capital Corporati – Consensus Indicates Potential .4% Upside

Pinnacle West Capital Corporati with ticker code (PNW) now have 11 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 91 and 55 with a mean TP of 74.55. Given that the stocks previous close was at 74.28 this now indicates there is a potential upside of .4%. The 50 day MA is 75.8 while the 200 day moving average is 73.16. The market cap for the company is $8,497m. Company Website: https://www.pinnaclewest.com

The potential market cap would be $8,528m based on the market concensus.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include approximately 5,814 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 74 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,258 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,821 miles of underground primary cable, as well as owns and maintains 475 transmission and distribution substations. The company also owns or leases approximately 6,323 megawatts of regulated generation capacity. It serves approximately 1.3 million customers. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.