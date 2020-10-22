Pinnacle West Capital Corporati – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.3% Upside

Pinnacle West Capital Corporati with ticker code (PNW) have now 13 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 97 and 73 and has a mean target at 85.08. Now with the previous closing price of 82.33 this would imply there is a potential upside of 3.3%. The 50 day MA is 76.11 and the 200 day MA is 76.71. The company has a market capitalisation of $9,420m. Visit the company website at: http://www.pinnaclewest.com

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable. The company serves approximately 1.3 million customers. It owns or leases approximately 6,316 megawatts of regulated generation capacity. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

