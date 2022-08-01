Pinnacle West Capital Corporati – Consensus Indicates Potential -2.9% Downside

Pinnacle West Capital Corporati with ticker code (PNW) now have 14 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 89 and 60 with a mean TP of 70.71. Now with the previous closing price of 72.84 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -2.9%. The 50 day MA is 72.73 and the 200 moving average now moves to 71.18. The company has a market cap of $8,302m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.pinnaclewest.com

The potential market cap would be $8,059m based on the market concensus.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include approximately 5,814 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 74 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,258 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,821 miles of underground primary cable, as well as owns and maintains 475 transmission and distribution substations. The company also owns or leases approximately 6,323 megawatts of regulated generation capacity. It serves approximately 1.3 million customers. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.