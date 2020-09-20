Pinnacle West Capital Corporati – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.3% Upside

Pinnacle West Capital Corporati with ticker code (PNW) have now 12 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 97 and 73 with a mean TP of 85.33. With the stocks previous close at 72.16 this indicates there is a potential upside of 18.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 75.42 while the 200 day moving average is 76.83. The company has a market capitalisation of $7,927m. Find out more information at: http://www.pinnaclewest.com

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable. The company serves approximately 1.3 million customers. It owns or leases approximately 6,316 megawatts of regulated generation capacity. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn