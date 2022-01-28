Pinnacle West Capital Corporati – Consensus Indicates Potential -1.8% Downside

Pinnacle West Capital Corporati found using ticker (PNW) now have 13 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 83 and 56 with the average target price sitting at 68.54. Given that the stocks previous close was at 69.79 this indicates there is a potential downside of -1.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 68.42 and the 200 day moving average is 76.12. The company has a market cap of $7,887m. Company Website: https://www.pinnaclewest.com

The potential market cap would be $7,746m based on the market concensus.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include approximately 5,728 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 74 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,225 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,453 miles of underground primary cable, as well as owns and maintains 80 transmission substations and 443 distribution substations. The company also owns or leases approximately 6,321 megawatts of regulated generation capacity. It serves approximately 1.3 million customers. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.