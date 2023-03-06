Pinnacle West Capital Corporati – Consensus Indicates Potential -1.7% Downside

Pinnacle West Capital Corporati found using ticker (PNW) have now 11 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 92 and 55 with a mean TP of 74. Now with the previous closing price of 75.27 this indicates there is a potential downside of -1.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 75.06 and the 200 day moving average is 73.19. The market cap for the company is $8,649m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.pinnaclewest.com

The potential market cap would be $8,503m based on the market concensus.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities, as well as owns and maintains transmission and distribution substations. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.