Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Pinnacle West Capital Corporati – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.1% Upside

Broker Ratings

Pinnacle West Capital Corporati found using ticker (PNW) have now 13 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 106 and 78 calculating the average target price we see 89.38. Given that the stocks previous close was at 79.72 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 12.1%. The day 50 moving average is 84.13 while the 200 day moving average is 79. The company has a market cap of $8,911m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.pinnaclewest.com

Share on Stocktwits

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable. The company serves approximately 1.3 million customers. It owns or leases approximately 6,316 megawatts of regulated generation capacity. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Sustainability

Q&A's

Funds

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2020 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.