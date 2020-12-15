Pinnacle West Capital Corporati – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.1% Upside

Pinnacle West Capital Corporati found using ticker (PNW) have now 13 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 106 and 78 calculating the average target price we see 89.38. Given that the stocks previous close was at 79.72 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 12.1%. The day 50 moving average is 84.13 while the 200 day moving average is 79. The company has a market cap of $8,911m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.pinnaclewest.com

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable. The company serves approximately 1.3 million customers. It owns or leases approximately 6,316 megawatts of regulated generation capacity. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.