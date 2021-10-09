Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Pinnacle West Capital Corporati – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.2% Upside

Broker Ratings

Pinnacle West Capital Corporati found using ticker (PNW) now have 13 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 91 and 58 with a mean TP of 75.15. Given that the stocks previous close was at 68.19 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 10.2%. The 50 day MA is 74.55 and the 200 day MA is 81.36. The market capitalisation for the company is $7,509m. Company Website: http://www.pinnaclewest.com

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include approximately 5,728 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 74 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,225 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,453 miles of underground primary cable, as well as owns and maintains 80 transmission substations and 443 distribution substations. The company also owns or leases approximately 6,321 megawatts of regulated generation capacity. It serves approximately 1.3 million customers. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Share on Stocktwits
You might also enjoy reading  Pinnacle West Capital Corporati - Consensus Indicates Potential 11.5% Upside

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2021 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.