Pinnacle West Capital Corporati – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.2% Upside

Pinnacle West Capital Corporati found using ticker (PNW) now have 13 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 91 and 58 with a mean TP of 75.15. Given that the stocks previous close was at 68.19 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 10.2%. The 50 day MA is 74.55 and the 200 day MA is 81.36. The market capitalisation for the company is $7,509m. Company Website: http://www.pinnaclewest.com

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include approximately 5,728 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 74 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,225 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,453 miles of underground primary cable, as well as owns and maintains 80 transmission substations and 443 distribution substations. The company also owns or leases approximately 6,321 megawatts of regulated generation capacity. It serves approximately 1.3 million customers. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.