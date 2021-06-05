Pinnacle West Capital Corporati – Consensus Indicates Potential .2% Upside

Pinnacle West Capital Corporati with ticker code (PNW) have now 13 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 100 and 79 with the average target price sitting at 87.15. Given that the stocks previous close was at 86.97 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of .2%. The day 50 moving average is 85.05 and the 200 day MA is 80.55. The company has a market capitalisation of $9,813m. Company Website: http://www.pinnaclewest.com

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include approximately 5,728 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 74 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,225 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,453 miles of underground primary cable, as well as owns and maintains 80 transmission substations and 443 distribution substations. The company also owns or leases approximately 6,321 megawatts of regulated generation capacity. It serves approximately 1.3 million customers. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.