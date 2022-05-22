Twitter
Pinnacle West Capital Corporati – Consensus Indicates Potential -3.1% Downside

Pinnacle West Capital Corporati found using ticker (PNW) now have 14 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 89 and 60 with the average target price sitting at 73.21. Now with the previous closing price of 75.53 this would imply there is a potential downside of -3.1%. The day 50 moving average is 75.51 and the 200 day moving average is 71.85. The company has a market capitalisation of $8,510m. Company Website: https://www.pinnaclewest.com

The potential market cap would be $8,249m based on the market concensus.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include approximately 5,814 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 74 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,258 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,821 miles of underground primary cable, as well as owns and maintains 475 transmission and distribution substations. The company also owns or leases approximately 6,323 megawatts of regulated generation capacity. It serves approximately 1.3 million customers. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

