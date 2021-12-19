Pinnacle West Capital Corporati – Consensus Indicates Potential -2.2% Downside

Pinnacle West Capital Corporati with ticker code (PNW) now have 13 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 83 and 56 calculating the mean target price we have 66.77. Now with the previous closing price of 68.3 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -2.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 66.29 and the 200 day moving average is 77.54. The company has a market capitalisation of $7,649m. Visit the company website at: https://www.pinnaclewest.com

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include approximately 5,728 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 74 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,225 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,453 miles of underground primary cable, as well as owns and maintains 80 transmission substations and 443 distribution substations. The company also owns or leases approximately 6,321 megawatts of regulated generation capacity. It serves approximately 1.3 million customers. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.