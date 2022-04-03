Pinnacle West Capital Corporati – Consensus Indicates Potential -11.0% Downside

Pinnacle West Capital Corporati found using ticker (PNW) have now 13 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 85 and 60 and has a mean target at 69.54. Now with the previous closing price of 78.1 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -11.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 71.99 and the 200 day MA is 73.12. The company has a market capitalisation of $8,958m. Visit the company website at: https://www.pinnaclewest.com

The potential market cap would be $7,976m based on the market concensus.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include approximately 5,814 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 74 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,258 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,821 miles of underground primary cable, as well as owns and maintains 475 transmission and distribution substations. The company also owns or leases approximately 6,323 megawatts of regulated generation capacity. It serves approximately 1.3 million customers. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.