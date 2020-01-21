Pinnacle Financial Partners, In – Consenus Indicates Potential 9.2% Upside

Pinnacle Financial Partners, In with ticker code (PNFP) now have 9 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 74 and 65 and has a mean target at 69.22. With the stocks previous close at 63.39 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 9.2%. The day 50 moving average is 63.33 and the 200 day moving average is 58.59. The company has a market capitalisation of $4,802m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.pnfp.com

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. Its loan products include commercial loans, such as equipment and working capital loans; commercial real estate loans comprising investment properties and business loans secured by real estate; and loans to individuals consisting of secured and unsecured installment and term loans, lines of credit, residential first mortgage loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit. The company also offers various securities and other financial products; investment products; brokerage and investment advisory programs; and fiduciary and investment management services, such as personal trust, endowments, foundations, individual retirement accounts, pensions, and custody. In addition, it provides insurance products primarily in the property and casualty area; merger and acquisition advisory services; and private debt, equity and mezzanine, interest rate derivatives, and other middle-market advisory services. Further, the company offers treasury management, telephone and online banking, mobile banking, debit and credit cards, direct and remote deposit, automated teller machine, and cash management services. It serves individuals, small-to medium-sized businesses, and professional entities. As of December 31, 2018, the company operates 114 offices, including 47 in Tennessee, 38 in North Carolina, 21 in South Carolina, and 8 in Virginia. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.