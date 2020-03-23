Pinnacle Financial Partners, In – Consenus Indicates Potential 87.5% Upside

Pinnacle Financial Partners, In with ticker code (PNFP) have now 8 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 70 and 50 with the average target price sitting at 63.38. Given that the stocks previous close was at 33.81 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 87.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 53.04 and the 200 moving average now moves to 58.21. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,334m. Company Website: http://www.pnfp.com

Pinnacle Financial Partners operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. Its loan products include commercial loans, such as equipment and working capital loans; commercial real estate loans comprising investment properties and business loans secured by real estate; and loans to individuals consisting of secured and unsecured installment and term loans, lines of credit, residential first mortgage loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit. The company also offers various securities and other financial products; investment products; brokerage and investment advisory programs; and fiduciary and investment management services, such as personal trust, endowments, foundations, individual retirement accounts, pensions, and custody. In addition, it provides insurance products primarily in the property and casualty area; merger and acquisition advisory services; and private debt, equity and mezzanine, interest rate derivatives, and other middle-market advisory services. Further, the company offers treasury management, telephone and online banking, mobile banking, debit and credit cards, direct and remote deposit, automated teller machine, and cash management services. It serves individuals, small-to medium-sized businesses, and professional entities. As of December 31, 2018, the company operates 114 offices, including 47 in Tennessee, 38 in North Carolina, 21 in South Carolina, and 8 in Virginia. Pinnacle Financial Partners was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

