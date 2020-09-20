Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential 920.4% Upside

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. with ticker code (PME) now have 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘None’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 15 and 15 and has a mean target at 15. Now with the previous closing price of 1.47 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 920.4%. The day 50 moving average is 1.02 while the 200 day moving average is 1.06. The company has a market capitalisation of $127m. Visit the company website at: http://www.ptmarine.com

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., through its subsidiary, Fujian Provincial Pingtan County Ocean Fishing Group Co., Ltd., engages in the ocean fishing business. The company catches a range of fish species, such as squid, ribbon fish, croaker fish, and cuttlefish. As of December 31, 2019, it owned 41 squid jigging vessels, 26 trawlers, 25 seine vessels, 13 drifters, 4 longline fishing vessels, and 2 transport vessels, as well as had operating license rights to 20 drifters. The company serves various customers, including distributors, restaurant owners, and exporters in the People’s Republic of China. Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. is based in Fuzhou, the People’s Republic of China.

