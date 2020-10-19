Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential 581.8% Upside

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. found using ticker (PME) now have 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘None’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 15 and 15 with a mean TP of 15. Given that the stocks previous close was at 2.2 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 581.8%. The day 50 moving average is 1.48 and the 200 day moving average is 1.15. The company has a market capitalisation of $180m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.ptmarine.com

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., through its subsidiary, Fujian Provincial Pingtan County Ocean Fishing Group Co., Ltd., engages in the ocean fishing business. The company catches a range of fish species, such as squid, ribbon fish, croaker fish, and cuttlefish. As of December 31, 2019, it owned 41 squid jigging vessels, 26 trawlers, 25 seine vessels, 13 drifters, 4 longline fishing vessels, and 2 transport vessels, as well as had operating license rights to 20 drifters. The company serves various customers, including distributors, restaurant owners, and exporters in the People’s Republic of China. Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. is based in Fuzhou, the People’s Republic of China.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn