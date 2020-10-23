Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential 532.9% Upside

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. with ticker code (PME) have now 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘None’. The target price ranges between 15 and 15 and has a mean target at 15. Given that the stocks previous close was at 2.37 this would imply there is a potential upside of 532.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 1.59 and the 200 moving average now moves to 1.17. The market capitalisation for the company is $176m. Company Website: http://www.ptmarine.com

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., through its subsidiary, Fujian Provincial Pingtan County Ocean Fishing Group Co., Ltd., engages in the ocean fishing business. The company catches a range of fish species, such as squid, ribbon fish, croaker fish, and cuttlefish. As of December 31, 2019, it owned 41 squid jigging vessels, 26 trawlers, 25 seine vessels, 13 drifters, 4 longline fishing vessels, and 2 transport vessels, as well as had operating license rights to 20 drifters. The company serves various customers, including distributors, restaurant owners, and exporters in the People’s Republic of China. Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. is based in Fuzhou, the People’s Republic of China.

