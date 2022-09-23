Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Pinduoduo Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 37.1% Upside

Broker Ratings

Pinduoduo Inc. with ticker code (PDD) now have 36 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 136.72 and 49.54 with the average target price sitting at 85.66. Now with the previous closing price of 62.49 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 37.1%. The day 50 moving average is 57.38 and the 200 day MA is 52.54. The company has a market cap of $80,238m. Find out more information at: https://www.pinduoduo.com

The potential market cap would be $109,989m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Share on Stocktwits

Pinduoduo Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People’s Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc. in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China.

You might also enjoy reading  Pinduoduo Inc. - Consensus Indicates Potential 9.3% Upside

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.