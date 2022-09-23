Pinduoduo Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 37.1% Upside

Pinduoduo Inc. with ticker code (PDD) now have 36 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 136.72 and 49.54 with the average target price sitting at 85.66. Now with the previous closing price of 62.49 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 37.1%. The day 50 moving average is 57.38 and the 200 day MA is 52.54. The company has a market cap of $80,238m. Find out more information at: https://www.pinduoduo.com

The potential market cap would be $109,989m based on the market concensus.

Pinduoduo Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People’s Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc. in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China.