Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential 82.4% Upside

Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation found using ticker (PPC) now have 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 39 and 27 with the average target price sitting at 33.57. Given that the stocks previous close was at 18.4 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 82.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 24.58 and the 200 day moving average is 29.4. The company has a market capitalisation of $4,385m. Find out more information at: http://www.pilgrims.com

Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company offers fresh chicken and pork products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chickens; frozen whole chickens; breast fillets; pork cuts; added value pork and pork ribs; mini breast fillets; and prepackaged case-ready chickens, such as whole chickens and chicken parts. It also provides prepared chicken products comprising portion-controlled breast fillets, tenderloins and strips, delicatessen products, salads, formed nuggets and patties, and bone-in chicken parts. The company offers its products under the Pilgrim’s, Just BARE, Gold’n Pump, Gold Kist, County Pride Chicken, Pierce Chicken, Pilgrim’s Mexico, County Post, Savoro, To-Ricos, Del Dia, Moy Park, and O’Kane brands. Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation sells its products to the foodservice market that includes chain restaurants, food processors, broad-line distributors, and other institutions; and retail market, which comprises primarily grocery store chains, wholesale clubs, and other retail distributors. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Greeley, Colorado. Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation is a subsidiary of JBS S.A.

