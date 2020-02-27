Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential 55.1% Upside

Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation found using ticker (PPC) have now 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 43 and 31 with the average target price sitting at 35.29. Given that the stocks previous close was at 22.76 this indicates there is a potential upside of 55.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 27.29 and the 200 day MA is 30.04. The market capitalisation for the company is $5,491m. Company Website: http://www.pilgrims.com

Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company offers fresh chicken and pork products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chickens; frozen whole chickens; breast fillets; pork cuts; added value pork and pork ribs; mini breast fillets; and prepackaged case-ready chickens, such as whole chickens and chicken parts. It also provides prepared chicken products comprising portion-controlled breast fillets, tenderloins and strips, delicatessen products, salads, formed nuggets and patties, and bone-in chicken parts. The company offers its products under the Pilgrim’s, Just BARE, Gold’n Pump, Gold Kist, County Pride Chicken, Pierce Chicken, Pilgrim’s Mexico, County Post, Savoro, To-Ricos, Del Dia, Moy Park, and O’Kane brands. Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation sells its products to the foodservice market that includes chain restaurants, food processors, broad-line distributors, and other institutions; and retail market, which comprises primarily grocery store chains, wholesale clubs, and other retail distributors. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Greeley, Colorado. Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation is a subsidiary of JBS S.A.

