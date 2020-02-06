Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential 33.9% Upside

Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation with ticker code (PPC) have now 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 43 and 31 with a mean TP of 35.86. Now with the previous closing price of 26.78 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 33.9%. The day 50 moving average is 30.16 while the 200 day moving average is 30.29. The company has a market cap of $6,594m. Visit the company website at: http://www.pilgrims.com

Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts. It also provides prepared chicken products comprising portion-controlled breast fillets, tenderloins and strips, delicatessen products, salads, formed nuggets and patties, and bone-in chicken parts. The company sells its products to the foodservice market that includes chain restaurants, food processors, broad-line distributors, and other institutions; and retail market, which comprises primarily grocery store chains, wholesale clubs, and other retail distributors. It also exports its products the Middle East, Asia, and other countries, as well as France, Puerto Rico, and the Netherlands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Greeley, Colorado. Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation is a subsidiary of JBS S.A.