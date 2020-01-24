Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential 25.6% Upside

Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation with ticker code (PPC) now have 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 43 and 31 with the average target price sitting at 35.86. Now with the previous closing price of 28.55 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 25.6%. The 50 day MA is 31.59 and the 200 day MA is 30.23. The market cap for the company is $7,148m. Company Website: http://www.pilgrims.com

Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts. It also provides prepared chicken products comprising portion-controlled breast fillets, tenderloins and strips, delicatessen products, salads, formed nuggets and patties, and bone-in chicken parts. The company sells its products to the foodservice market that includes chain restaurants, food processors, broad-line distributors, and other institutions; and retail market, which comprises primarily grocery store chains, wholesale clubs, and other retail distributors. It also exports its products the Middle East, Asia, and other countries, as well as France, Puerto Rico, and the Netherlands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Greeley, Colorado. Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation is a subsidiary of JBS S.A.