Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.1% Upside

Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation found using ticker (PPC) have now 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 29 and 25 and has a mean target at 26.9. With the stocks previous close at 24.44 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 10.1%. The day 50 moving average is 24.53 and the 200 day moving average is 27.01. The market capitalisation for the company is $5,886m. Visit the company website at: https://www.pilgrims.com

The potential market cap would be $6,478m based on the market concensus.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated chicken, frozen whole chickens, breast fillets, mini breast fillets and prepackaged case-ready chicken, primary pork cuts, and pork and pork ribs; and prepared products, which include portion-controlled breast fillets, tenderloins and strips, delicatessen products, salads, formed nuggets and patties, bone-in chicken parts, processed sausages, bacon, slow cooked, smoked meat, and gammon joints, as well as variety of meat products, pre-packed meats, sandwich and deli counter meats, pulled pork balls, meatballs, and coated foods. In addition, its exported products include whole chickens and chicken parts sold either refrigerated for distributors in the U.S. or frozen for distribution to export markets and primary pork cuts, hog heads, and trotters frozen for distribution to export markets. The company offers its products under the Pilgrim’s, Just BARE, Gold’n Pump, Gold Kist, County Pride, Pierce Chicken, Pilgrim’s Mexico, County Post, Savoro, To-Ricos, Del Dia, Moy Park, O’Kane, Richmond, Fridge Raiders, and Denny brands. Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation sells its products to the foodservice market principally consists of chain restaurants, food processors, broad-line distributors, and other institutions; and retail market, which comprise primarily grocery store chains, wholesale clubs, and other retail distributors. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Greeley, Colorado. Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation is a subsidiary of JBS S.A.