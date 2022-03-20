Twitter
Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 24.3% Upside

Broker Ratings

Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation with ticker code (PPC) now have 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 35 and 24 calculating the mean target price we have 29.07. Now with the previous closing price of 23.39 this would imply there is a potential upside of 24.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 26.19 and the 200 day moving average is 26.23. The company has a market capitalisation of $5,741m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.pilgrims.com

The potential market cap would be $7,136m based on the market concensus.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh products, luding pre-marinated or non-marinated chicken, frozen whole chickens, breast fillets, mini breast fillets and prepackaged case-ready chicken, primary pork cuts, and pork and pork ribs; prepared products, which lude portion-controlled breast fillets, tenderloins and strips, delicatessen products, salads, formed nuggets and patties, and bone-in chicken parts; processed sausages, bacon, slow cooked, smoked meat, gammon joints, as well as variety of meat products, pre-packed meats, sandwich and deli counter meats, pulled pork balls, meatballs, and coated foods. In addition, its exported products lude whole chickens and chicken parts sold either refrigerated for distributors in the U.S. or frozen for distribution to export markets and primary pork cuts, hog heads and trotters frozen for distribution to export markets. The company offers its products under the Pilgrim’s, Just BARE, Gold’n Pump, Gold Kist, County Pride, Pierce Chicken, Pilgrim’s Mexico, County Post, Savoro, To-Ricos, Del Dia, Moy Park, O’Kane, Richmond, Fridge Raiders, and Denny brands. Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation sells its products to the foodservice market pripally consists of chain restaurants, food processors, broad-line distributors, and other institutions; and retail market, which comprise primarily grocery store chains, wholesale clubs, and other retail distributors. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Greeley, Colorado. Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation is a subsidiary of JBS S.A.

