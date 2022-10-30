Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 21.5% Upside

Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation found using ticker (PPC) now have 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 36 and 23 calculating the mean target price we have 28.25. Given that the stocks previous close was at 23.26 this would imply there is a potential upside of 21.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 24.94 and the 200 moving average now moves to 27.5. The market capitalisation for the company is $5,602m. Company Website: https://www.pilgrims.com

The potential market cap would be $6,804m based on the market concensus.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated chicken, frozen whole chickens, breast fillets, mini breast fillets and prepackaged case-ready chicken, primary pork cuts, and pork and pork ribs; prepared products, which include portion-controlled breast fillets, tenderloins and strips, delicatessen products, salads, formed nuggets and patties, and bone-in chicken parts; processed sausages, bacon, slow cooked, smoked meat, gammon joints, as well as variety of meat products, pre-packed meats, sandwich and deli counter meats, pulled pork balls, meatballs, and coated foods. In addition, its exported products include whole chickens and chicken parts sold either refrigerated for distributors in the U.S. or frozen for distribution to export markets and primary pork cuts, hog heads and trotters frozen for distribution to export markets. The company offers its products under the Pilgrim’s, Just BARE, Gold’n Pump, Gold Kist, County Pride, Pierce Chicken, Pilgrim’s Mexico, County Post, Savoro, To-Ricos, Del Dia, Moy Park, O’Kane, Richmond, Fridge Raiders, and Denny brands. Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation sells its products to the foodservice market principally consists of chain restaurants, food processors, broad-line distributors, and other institutions; and retail market, which comprise primarily grocery store chains, wholesale clubs, and other retail distributors. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Greeley, Colorado. Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation operates as a subsidiary of JBS S.A.