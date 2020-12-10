Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -1.8% Downside

Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation with ticker code (PPC) now have 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 22 and 19 calculating the mean target price we have 20.17. Given that the stocks previous close was at 20.54 this indicates there is a potential downside of -1.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 18.27 and the 200 day MA is 17.06. The market cap for the company is $4,973m. Visit the company website at: http://www.pilgrims.com

Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company offers fresh chicken and pork products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chickens; frozen whole chickens; breast and mini breast fillets; pork cuts; added value pork and pork ribs; and prepackaged case-ready chickens, such as whole chickens and chicken parts. It also provides prepared chicken products comprising portion-controlled breast fillets, tenderloins and strips, delicatessen products, salads, formed nuggets and patties, and bone-in chicken parts; and exported chicken and pork products primarily consist of whole chickens and chicken parts sold either refrigerated for distributors in the U.S. or frozen for distribution to export markets and primary pork cuts, hog heads, and trotters frozen for distribution to export markets. The company offers its products under the Pilgrim’s, Just BARE, Gold’n Pump, Gold Kist, County Pride Chicken, Pierce Chicken, Pilgrim’s Mexico, County Post, Savoro, To-Ricos, Del Dia, Moy Park, and O’Kane brands. Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation sells its products to the foodservice market principally consists of chain restaurants, food processors, broad-line distributors, and other institutions; and retail market, which comprise primarily grocery store chains, wholesale clubs, and other retail distributors. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Greeley, Colorado. Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation is a subsidiary of JBS S.A.