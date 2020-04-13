Pieris Pharmaceuticals – Consenus Indicates Potential 234.7% Upside

Pieris Pharmaceuticals with ticker code (PIRS) now have 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 10 and 5 with a mean TP of 8. Given that the stocks previous close was at 2.39 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 234.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 2.5 and the 200 moving average now moves to 3.28. The company has a market cap of $132m. Company Website: http://www.pieris.com

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. Its lead respiratory program includes PRS-060, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial that binds to IL-4Ra for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases; and lead immuno-oncology program comprises PRS-343, a bispecific protein that is in Phase I clinical trial for oncology diseases. The company also develops PRS-344, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein that is in preclinical stage for oncology diseases; and PRS-080, a polyethylene glycol conjugated anticalin protein that is in Phase IIa clinical trial to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis, as well as other drugs. It has strategic partnerships with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales Servier, AstraZeneca AB, and Seattle Genetics Inc.; and license agreements with TUM, Enumeral Biomedical Holdings, and Sichuan Kelun-Biotech Biopharmaceutical Co. Ltd. The company also has a research collaboration with the laboratories of University of Pittsburgh. Pieris Pharmaceuticals was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

