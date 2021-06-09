Pieris Pharmaceuticals – Consensus Indicates Potential 175.9% Upside

Pieris Pharmaceuticals with ticker code (PIRS) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 9 and 5 calculating the mean target price we have 7.67. With the stocks previous close at 2.78 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 175.9%. The day 50 moving average is 2.8 and the 200 day moving average is 2.78. The market cap for the company is $157m. Find out more information at: http://www.pieris.com

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. Its lead respiratory program includes PRS-060, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial that binds to IL-4Ra for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases; and lead immuno-oncology program comprises PRS-343, a bispecific protein that is in Phase I clinical trial for oncology diseases. The company also develops PRS-344, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein that is in preclinical stage for oncology diseases; and PRS-080, a polyethylene glycol conjugated anticalin protein that is in Phase IIa clinical trial to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis, as well as other drugs. It has strategic partnerships with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales Servier, AstraZeneca AB, and Seattle Genetics Inc.; and license agreements with TUM, Enumeral Biomedical Holdings, and Sichuan Kelun-Biotech Biopharmaceutical Co. Ltd. The company also has a research collaboration with the laboratories of University of Pittsburgh. Pieris Pharmaceuticals was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.